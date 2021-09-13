Skip to main content

Middle East

Ithaca Energy agrees to buy Marubeni's North Sea assets for $1 bln, sources say

By
1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy has agreed to acquire Marubeni's oil and gas assets in the North Sea for about $1 billion, industry sources told Reuters.

The owner Ithaca, Israeli energy company Delek Group (DLEKG.TA), said last year it wanted to list the North Sea-focused energy company.

Several other Japanese energy and trading firms are also seeking to exit the ageing North Sea basin.

Ithaca Energy and Marubeni declined to comment.

Marubeni's main oil and gas asset in the North Sea is its 41.03% stake in the Montrose Area, which includes the Montrose, Arbroath, Arkwright, Brechin, Wood, Godwin, Shaw and Cayley fields, operated by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.

Ithaca, which produced about 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of 2021, said in August it had refinanced a $1.225 billion reserve based lending facility and placed a $625 million bond "to continue to pursue business growth ambitions".

Japan's JX Nippon also wants to sell its British North Sea oil and gas assets including stakes in some of the basin's biggest fields in a deal that could fetch up to $1.5 billion, sources said in May. read more

Additional reporting by Yuki Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 12, 2021 · 10:08 PM UTC

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.

The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West.

Middle East
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi voices concern about alleged Saudi torture
Middle East
Qatar's foreign minister visits premier of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Middle East
Lebanon's information min says Aoun stressed need for IMF and donors

Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government's first cabinet meeting Lebanon's need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank and donor agencies.

Middle East
Ithaca Energy agrees to buy Marubeni's North Sea assets for $1 bln, sources say

Ithaca Energy has agreed to acquire Marubeni's oil and gas assets in the North Sea for about $1 billion, industry sources told Reuters.