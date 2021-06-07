Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

It's getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran, IAEA chief says

1 minute read
1/4

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrives for the beginning of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

It is becoming harder for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to negotiate extensions to its monitoring deal with Iran that cushioned the blow of Tehran downgrading cooperation with the agency, its Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"I think it's becoming increasingly difficult," Grossi said when asked how likely it is that the two sides will again extend the agreement later this month. The two sides announced on May 24 that they were extending the three-month accord by a month. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 1:30 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang

Chinese birth control policies could cut between 2.6 to 4.5 million births of the Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in southern Xinjiang within 20 years, up to a third of the region’s projected minority population, according to a new analysis by a German researcher.

ChinaChina blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
ChinaChina's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge
ChinaASEAN ministers urge Myanmar to halt violence after slow progress
ChinaBritish 'Treasure Island' tax havens face a tempest