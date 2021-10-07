Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end -minister

Electricity cables are seen in Tyre, Lebanon August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Jordan hopes to start supplying Lebanon with electricity by the end of the year, Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday, citing an interview with the kingdom's energy minister, Hala Zawati.

She said Lebanon is seeking financing from the World Bank for this project, Sky reported.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon's electricity output. The deal is part of a U.S.-backed plan to alleviate Lebanon's power shortages.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.