Skip to main content

Middle East

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end -minister

1 minute read

Electricity cables are seen in Tyre, Lebanon August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Jordan hopes to start supplying Lebanon with electricity by the end of the year, Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday, citing an interview with the kingdom's energy minister, Hala Zawati.

She said Lebanon is seeking financing from the World Bank for this project, Sky reported.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon's electricity output. The deal is part of a U.S.-backed plan to alleviate Lebanon's power shortages.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:22 AM UTC

Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife and lawyers to be hacked: UK court

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers to be hacked as part of a "sustained campaign of intimidation and threat" during the custody battle over their children, England's High Court has ruled.

Middle East
You've been hacked: How Dubai ruler’s eavesdropping was uncovered
Middle East
Turkey's cenbank chief says policy is tight enough -sources
Middle East
Israeli rightist seeks to outlaw opening of U.S. Palestinian mission in Jerusalem
Middle East
'Intimidating': Dubai ruler tried to buy 30 mln pound estate next to ex-wife