Jordan army officer killed and three injured in shooting along border with Syria - army statement

AMMAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Jordanian army officer was killed and three army personnel were injured on Sunday when drug smugglers trying to infiltrate the country from Syria fired at an army outpost along the border, a Jordanian army statement said.

The smugglers fled back to Syria, the army statement said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

