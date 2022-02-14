Jordan to begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March - energy minister

Illustration picture of the filament of an incandescent light bulb shot August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jordan will begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March after finalising a funding agreement with the World Bank, Jordan's Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh told Saudi owned TV station AlArabiya.

The U.S.-backed funding deal aims to ease crippling power shortages in Lebanon by transmitting electricity across neighbouring Syria.

Separately, the Jordanian minister also told AlArabiya his country would invite international companies to explore for gas and oil from mid-2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Moataz Mohamed Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.