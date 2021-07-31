Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria, state news agency says

People wait to travel to Syria at Jordan's Jaber border crossing, near Syria's Nassib checkpoint, near Mafraq, Jordan, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Jordan will temporarily close the Jaber border crossing with Syria for the movement of goods and passengers "as a result of developments in the security situation on the Syrian side", state news agency Petra said on Saturday, citing an Interior Ministry official.

The official added that the crossing will be reopened "if the appropriate conditions are in place".

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Giles Elgood

