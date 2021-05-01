Skip to main content

Middle EastJordan detects three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant - minister

A medical staff member works at an intensive care unit for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

Jordan detected three cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.

"Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction," Minister Firas Al-Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

Jordan recorded on Saturday 704 cases of COVID-19 with 35 deaths, bringing the total cases detected in the kigdom to 712,077 with 8,871 deaths, according to the health ministry.

