Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Jordan ex-royal court chief pleads not guilty to destabilising monarchy

1 minute read
1/2

Security members stand guard outside a military court where the trial of former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and a minor royal, Sherif Hassan Zaid, is set to take place in Amman, Jordan June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

AMMAN, June 21 (Reuters) - A former Jordanian royal court chief and a low-ranking member of the royal family pleaded 'Not guilty' on Monday to charges of agitating to destabilise the monarchy, one of their lawyers said.

Prosecutors had referred to a military court the case of Bassem Awadallah, an ex-royal court chief and finance minister who played a big role in the drive to liberalise Jordan's economy, and Sherif Hassan Zaid, a distant relative of King Abdullah.

During the first session of the trial on Monday, both pleaded not guilty, according to Mohamed Afif, Awadallah's lawyer.

Reporting By Suleiman al-Khalidi; writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:18 AM UTCPresident-elect Raisi: Iran's priority is improving ties with regional neighbours

Iran's president-elect said on Monday that his government's priority would be improving ties with its neighbours in the Middle East, while calling on Saudi Arabia to immediately halt interfering in Yemen.

Middle EastEuropeans, U.S. warn Iran nuclear talks won’t be open-ended
Middle EastDubai Airshow to take place under capacity restrictions, organiser says
Middle EastQatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022
Middle EastAs Lebanon battles crisis, coastal city Batroun thrives on local tourism