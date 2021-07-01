Jordan finance ministry says IMF board approved second review of its four-year reform programme

AMMAN, July 1 (Reuters) - The IMF's executive board approved the second review of Jordan's four-year reform programme and commended it for meeting its fiscal targets despite the fallout from the coronavirus, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the IMF encouraged Jordan's main Western and Arab donors to support the kingdom in "view of its strong commitment to stability and reforms" and hosting refugees from the region.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew heavens

