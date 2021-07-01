Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Jordan finance ministry says IMF board approved second review of its four-year reform programme

1 minute read

AMMAN, July 1 (Reuters) - The IMF's executive board approved the second review of Jordan's four-year reform programme and commended it for meeting its fiscal targets despite the fallout from the coronavirus, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the IMF encouraged Jordan's main Western and Arab donors to support the kingdom in "view of its strong commitment to stability and reforms" and hosting refugees from the region.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:07 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April, diplomats say.

Middle EastIran leader names hardline cleric as new judiciary head
Middle EastErdogan defiant as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty
Middle EastJordan court rejects defence bid to have Prince Hamza testify -lawyer
Middle EastPope, Lebanon Christian heads begin summit on country's crisis