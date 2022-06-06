Jordan, Iraq electricity grid interconnection to start supply next year - INA
June 6 (Reuters) - Jordan has reached agreement with Iraq on an electricity grid interconnection that will begin supplies from the start of 2023, Iraqi state news agency INA reported on Monday, citing Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, who is visiting Baghdad.
Iraq suffers from an electricity shortage that worsens during the hot summer months.
