Jordan, Iraq power link to start production on July 1 - Iraqi news agency















May 27 (Reuters) - An electricity grid interconnection between Jordan and Iraq will begin supplies to Iraq on July 1, an Iraqi official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Iraq's electricity ministry told the state news agency that production will start with an initial capacity of 50 megawatts.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











