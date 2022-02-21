Jordan palace says leaks about monarch's Swiss bank accounts are misleading

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks during his visit to the Eastern Military Zone along the Jordan-Syrian border, Jordan February 14, 2022. Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters

AMMAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jordan's royal palace said on Monday leaks about money held in Swiss bank accounts of King Abdullah have "inaccurate, old and misleading" information.

The statement was referring to Credit Suisse data that contained details of thousands of bank accounts that an individual passed on to media outlets. read more

It contained data suggesting that the Jordanian monarch had at least six accounts with tens of millions of Swiss francs.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

