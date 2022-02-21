1 minute read
Jordan palace says leaks about monarch's Swiss bank accounts are misleading
AMMAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jordan's royal palace said on Monday leaks about money held in Swiss bank accounts of King Abdullah have "inaccurate, old and misleading" information.
The statement was referring to Credit Suisse data that contained details of thousands of bank accounts that an individual passed on to media outlets. read more
It contained data suggesting that the Jordanian monarch had at least six accounts with tens of millions of Swiss francs.
Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens
