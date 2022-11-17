Jordan finance minister: Moody's upgrade shows IMF-backed reforms yielding 'best results'















AMMAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jordanian Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ said on Thursday Moody's' upgrade of the kingdom's rating outlook to positive from stable showed that its IMF-backed fiscal reforms were "producing the best results".

“Our fiscal reform has shown that fair and equitable reform is not only good policy, but produces the best results as well," Al Ississ told Reuters.

Ratings agency Moody’s upgraded Jordan’s credit outlook on Thursday from "stable" to "positive", shifting its overall rating from B1-stable to B1-positive.

According to Moody’s, “the change in outlook to positive from stable is driven by the government’s strong commitment to wide-ranging structural reforms".

Moody's said it also "showed a track record of effective implementation at least on the fiscal front, which has the potential to raise the resilience of (Jordan's) credit profile."

The IMF said this week Jordan's growth had quickened in 2022 despite global economic turbulence, driven by strong progress in structural reforms that have cushioned the economy and strengthened macro-economic stability.

The rating upgrade will help the kingdom secure lower borrowing and more loans at preferential rates to ease annual debt servicing, Jordanian officials say.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Heinrich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.