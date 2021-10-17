Skip to main content

Middle East

Jordan says no current plans to operate flights with Syria-state news agency

1 minute read

Planes that belong to the Royal Jordanian Airlines and other companies are parked at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said that there are no current plans to operate flights between Jordan and Syria, state news agency PETRA reported on Sunday.

Jordan's state carrier, Royal Jordanian (RJAL.AM), said in September it would resume direct flights to Damascus for the first time in nearly a decade, in what would have been the latest step to restore extensive business ties with Syria.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelraheim and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

