Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells king

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.

During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and "underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan" including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:10 AM UTCSuicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens -sources

A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said.

Middle EastFewer pilgrims, less crowd risk at haj's symbolic stoning of the devil
Middle EastMasked haj pilgrims on Mount Arafat pray for COVID-free world
Middle EastIsrael PM warns Unilever boss over Ben & Jerry's boycott
Middle EastJordan should continue with economic reforms, U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells king