Jordan should continue with economic reforms, U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells king

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.

During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and "underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan" including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.

