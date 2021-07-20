Middle East
Jordan should continue with economic reforms, U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells king
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.
During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and "underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan" including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.
