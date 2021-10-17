Skip to main content

Jordan signs agreement to establish privately-owned airline in Aqaba - PETRA

1 minute read

A general view of boats in the Red Sea and the Jordanian city of Aqaba, as seen from Eilat, Israel, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jordan's Aqaba special economic zone authority signed an investment agreement to establish a privately-owned Saudi-Jordanian airline with a capital of $20 million, Jordan's PETRA news agency reported on Sunday.

The new airline, to be headquartered in Jordan's port city of Aqaba, will operate flights to the capital, Amman, and to European, Arab and Gulf countries under the name Fly Aqaba, the state news agency said.

It will operate two planes as a first stage.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

