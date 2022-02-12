Jordan urges its nationals to leave Ukraine - foreign ministry

AMMAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jordan on Saturday called on its nationals to leave Ukraine in light of the "current developments", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also called on citizens to postpone any plans to visit the country.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

