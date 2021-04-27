Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastJordanian boxer Al-Swaisat dies from brain injury aged 19

Reuters
2 minutes read

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) world youth championships in Poland.

The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hospital on April 16 where he underwent emergency brain surgery after he collapsed during the third round of his under-81 kg contest with Estonia's Anton Winogradow.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs," AIBA said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences."

The Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC) also confirmed the news and offered condolences to the athlete's family.

"The Jordan Olympic Committee expresses its deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashed Al-Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening, Monday," the JOC said in a statement on social media.

"The Jordanian Olympic Committee... extends sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 2:04 PM UTCPalestinian elections appear headed for delay amid Jerusalem dispute, Fatah infighting

The first Palestinian elections in 15 years appeared to be headed for a delay on Tuesday amid a dispute over voting in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and splits in President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party.

Middle EastHuman Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Middle EastIran fears South African, Indian variants as daily virus deaths hit record
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Turkey’s banks shy away from Erdogan’s ‘crazy’ canal - sources
Middle EastTurkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread