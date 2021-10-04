Jordanian King Abdullah's property abroad not a secret - palace

Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

AMMAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah owns properties in the United States and Britain and this was not a secret, the royal palace said, adding privacy and security reasons were behind not disclosing it.

In a massive leak of financial documents published on Sunday, King Abdullah, a close ally of the United States, was alleged to have used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the United Kingdom and the United States. read more

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra

