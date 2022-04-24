Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt -royal court

Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

April 24 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah headed to Cairo on Sunday for trilateral talks with Egyptian and Emirati leaders that were not previously scheduled, the royal palace said.

The meeting will include Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Jordan's state news agency.

The Jordanian king was accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by Mark Heinrich

