Jordanian security force kills three fugitives in shoot-out, officials say

AMMAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Three Jordanian fugitives were killed on Sunday in clashes with a special security force, one of whom was involved in the death of a senior policeman in troubles that erupted at the end of last year, a security source told Reuters.

The police officer had been killed by unknown assailants during clashes with demonstrators over high fuel prices in a town near the impoverished southern city of Maan.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

