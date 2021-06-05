Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jordanian police attacked; witnesses cite anger over banned lawmaker

There were "armed attacks on security forces" on the outskirts of the Jordanian capital of Amman on Saturday, state media reported, citing the Interior Ministry, and witnesses told Reuters the attacks were triggered by tribal supporters of a lawmaker who was banned from Parliament.

The lawmaker, Osama al Ajarma, was banned from Parliament for a year last week for insulting the body in a speech, inciting calls for protests by members of his tribe.

In a separate statement published by state news agency Petra on Saturday, Jordan's Police said four members of a security force "dealing with the riots in the Naour area were injured and they are under treatment."

The police media spokesman said the security force had been dealing on Saturday evening with riots and burning vehicles in the Naour.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday that it would not allow any gatherings that breached the law governing public gatherings.

Clashes between some unruly members of Jordan's powerful frequently take place in a country where tribes are the backbone of the security forces and the army.

