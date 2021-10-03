Middle East
Jordan's Abdullah receives first call from Syria's Assad since start of conflict
AMMAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the royal palace said on Sunday in what officials said was the first such communication since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago.
"They discussed relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing cooperation," the Jordanian palace statement said.
