Jordan's Abdullah receives first call from Syria's Assad since start of conflict

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks after being welcomed by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

AMMAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the royal palace said on Sunday in what officials said was the first such communication since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago.

"They discussed relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing cooperation," the Jordanian palace statement said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Clarke

