Jordan's Capital Bank plans to acquire Societe Generale Bank Jordan (SGBJ) -chairman

AMMAN, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Jordan's Capital Bank's board approved a mandatory offer to fully acquire Societe Generale Bank Jordan (SGBJ), its chairman said on Sunday.

Bassem Al Salem told Reuters an extraordinary general meeting had on Thursday also agreed to issue $100 million in perpetual bonds - meaning they have no maturity - to help drive growth.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

