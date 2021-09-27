Skip to main content

Middle East

Jordan's crown prince contracts the coronavirus

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan said on Monday that Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah had contracted coronavirus.

"His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health," the Royal Court said in a statement.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days. The results of their COVID-19 tests came back negative.

