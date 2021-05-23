Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Jordan's King Abdullah stressed on Sunday the importance of the Gaza ceasefire being translated into an extended truce, state news agency Petra reported.

King Abdullah said Jordan "puts all its diplomatic relations and capabilities at the service of the Palestinian cause," Petra reported.

The king also said "there is no alternative to a two-state solution to achieve just and comprehensive peace", Petra added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.