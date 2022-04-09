Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo surgery in Germany for slipped disc

Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

AMMAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah will go to Germany on Sunday to undergo urgent surgery for a slipped disc in the back, the royal palace said.

A palace statement said the operation in a specialist hospital in Frankfurt will require a week of rest before the monarch can return to Jordan.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Angus MacSwan

