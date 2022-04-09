1 minute read
Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo surgery in Germany for slipped disc
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
AMMAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah will go to Germany on Sunday to undergo urgent surgery for a slipped disc in the back, the royal palace said.
A palace statement said the operation in a specialist hospital in Frankfurt will require a week of rest before the monarch can return to Jordan.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.