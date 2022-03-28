1 minute read
Jordan's king arrives in Ramallah for meeting with Palestinian president
RAMALLAH, March 28 (Reuters) - King Abdullah of Jordan arrived in Ramallah on Monday for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, witnesses told Reuters.
Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet
