Jordan's king arrives in Ramallah for meeting with Palestinian president

Jordan's King Abdullah shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 28, 2022. Palestinian President Office (PPO)/Handout via REUTERS

RAMALLAH, March 28 (Reuters) - King Abdullah of Jordan arrived in Ramallah on Monday for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, witnesses told Reuters.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet

