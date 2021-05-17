Skip to main content

Middle EastJordan's king says 'provocative' Israeli actions led to escalation -royal court

Jordan's king, in a call with the United Nations' secretary-general, said the "recurrent provocative Israeli actions against Palestinians have led to the ongoing escalation, pushing the region towards more tension," the royal court wrote on Twitter on Monday.

King Abdullah said the "international community must shoulder its responsibility, move actively to stop Israeli violations in Jerusalem, aggression on Gaza," adding that, "he has always warned against altering the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem," according to the royal court.

