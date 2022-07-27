Jordan's king tells Israel PM that Palestinians must join regional projects

AMMAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman that Palestinians should be part of U.S.-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.