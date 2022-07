Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Opening Ceremony - Corniche, Doha, Qatar - September 27, 2019 Prince Faisal bin Hussein watches on during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

AMMAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's Prince Faisal bin Hussein was sworn in as deputy to his brother King Abdullah, state television reported on Friday.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

