Jordan's Prince Hamza relinquishes title

1 minute read
CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he said in a statement.

Prince Hamza, a former heir to the throne, was accused last year of conspiring to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot. read more

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman

