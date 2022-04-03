Jordan's Prince Hamza relinquishes title

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he said in a statement.

Prince Hamza, a former heir to the throne, was accused last year of conspiring to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.