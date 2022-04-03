1 minute read
Jordan's Prince Hamza relinquishes title
CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he said in a statement.
Prince Hamza, a former heir to the throne, was accused last year of conspiring to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot. read more
