Jordan's security trial rejects defence request to have Prince Hamza testify as witness -lawyer

Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein attends official celebrations of the 10th anniversary of King Abdullah's accession to the throne, in Amman June 9, 2009. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

AMMAN, July 1 (Reuters) - A Jordanian military court on Thursday rejected a defence request to have estranged Prince Hamza testify in a case against a former royal confidant who is accused of destabilising the monarchy, a defence lawyer said. Hamza, the half brother of King Abdullah, is at the centre of the allegations but he avoided punishment in April after pledging allegiance to the king.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

