Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs hike Turkish growth forecasts

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both raised their Turkish economic growth forecasts on Wednesday on the back of strength in the country's domestic economy and its export sector.

JPMorgan said it had revised its 2021 GDP growth estimate to 8.4% from 6.8%. It kept the 2022 forecast unchanged at 3.4%, but said the risks to the forecast were "to the upside" especially if the government opted to call early elections.

Goldman upped its 2021 forecast even further, to 9.5% year-on-year from 7.5% previously.

"Overall, the Turkish economy has been able to grow faster than we thought without a deterioration in its external balances, as the pickup in foreign demand has been very supportive," its economists said in a note.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:26 AM UTC

Israeli students return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Israeli pupils returned to school on Wednesday with mask requirements and mandatory COVID-19 testing aimed at stemming a surge in coronavirus cases that has overshadowed the highly-vaccinated country's reopening.

Middle East
Turkey's economy sees powerful Q2 rebound after last year's slump
Middle East
Lebanese state's permission not sought for Iranian fuel, minister says
Middle East
Turkey cenbank head tells investors policy will cool inflation -sources
Middle East
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs hike Turkish growth forecasts