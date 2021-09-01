JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs hike Turkish growth forecasts

FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both raised their Turkish economic growth forecasts on Wednesday on the back of strength in the country's domestic economy and its export sector.

JPMorgan said it had revised its 2021 GDP growth estimate to 8.4% from 6.8%. It kept the 2022 forecast unchanged at 3.4%, but said the risks to the forecast were "to the upside" especially if the government opted to call early elections.

Goldman upped its 2021 forecast even further, to 9.5% year-on-year from 7.5% previously.

"Overall, the Turkish economy has been able to grow faster than we thought without a deterioration in its external balances, as the pickup in foreign demand has been very supportive," its economists said in a note.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold

