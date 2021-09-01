Middle East
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs hike Turkish growth forecasts
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both raised their Turkish economic growth forecasts on Wednesday on the back of strength in the country's domestic economy and its export sector.
JPMorgan said it had revised its 2021 GDP growth estimate to 8.4% from 6.8%. It kept the 2022 forecast unchanged at 3.4%, but said the risks to the forecast were "to the upside" especially if the government opted to call early elections.
Goldman upped its 2021 forecast even further, to 9.5% year-on-year from 7.5% previously.
"Overall, the Turkish economy has been able to grow faster than we thought without a deterioration in its external balances, as the pickup in foreign demand has been very supportive," its economists said in a note.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.