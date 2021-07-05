Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
JPMorgan trims Turkey rate cut forecasts after June inflation reading

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan moderated its predictions for interest rate cuts the Turkish central bank would deliver by year-end and raised its inflation forecast following a higher-than-expected June inflation reading.

The Wall Street bank forecast that inflation pressures would limit policy makers' room for interest rate cuts, with the central bank delivering three 50 basis point cuts in 2021, rather than the previously forecast three 100 bps reductions.

"We now expect the CBRT to be even more cautious and pushed forward and reduced the magnitude of our rate cut calls; we see the first 50bp cut in October," Yarkin Cebeci wrote in a note to clients.

The bank also predicted year-end inflation would now come in at 14.7%, from 13.4%, while CPI at the end of next year was revised upwards to 11.5% from 10.5%.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold

