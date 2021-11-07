Middle East
Kataib Hezbollah dismisses suggestions that Iraqi groups behind attack on PM
DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A security official from the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq dismissed suggestions on Sunday that Iraqi groups were behind the attack on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
"According to our confirmed information, no-one in Iraq has the desire to waste a drone on the house of a former prime minister," Abu Ali Al-Askari said on Telegram.
Kataib Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned militias in Iraq are among the groups that are hostile to Kadhimi.
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans
