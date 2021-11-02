Kazakhstan says it backs OPEC+ stance on continuing output increases

NUR-SULTAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan supports plans to continue gradual oil output increases by the members of the global OPEC and non-OPEC pact, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The group is set to meet again on Nov.4 to discuss further moves and market conditions.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

