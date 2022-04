Kazakhstan's central bank says raises policy rate to 14.0%

April 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank raised its policy rate on Monday to 14.0% from 13.5% in a move it said reflected its commitment to tackling inflation.

The bank said it saw room for further monetary tightening if it deems it necessary at the next policy meeting on June 6.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones

