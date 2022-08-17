Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2022 net profit guidance

The logo of Halyk Bank is seen on the wrapping of promotional chocolate bars in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender Halyk Bank has updated its 2022 net profit guidance to more than 500 billion tenge ($1.05 billion) from 300 billion-350 billion tenge, it said on Wednesday.

The bank posted a 22.2% jump in second-quarter profit this week and said in an investor presentation that it now expected much stronger growth in loans and fee and commission income.

($1 = 476.1900 tenge)

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair

