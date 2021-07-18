Key OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal - source

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Key producers of OPEC+ countries have reached a preliminary deal on gradually raising oil output until December and extension of their pact until end of 2022, an OPEC+ source told Reuters on Sunday.

OPEC+ holds an online meeting later on Sunday. read more

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

