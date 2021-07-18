Middle East
Key OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal - source
1 minute read
DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Key producers of OPEC+ countries have reached a preliminary deal on gradually raising oil output until December and extension of their pact until end of 2022, an OPEC+ source told Reuters on Sunday.
OPEC+ holds an online meeting later on Sunday. read more
Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.