Khamenei likens Iran to 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted by protesters















DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in comments responding to violent protests sweeping the nation for a fourth week, compared the Islamic Republic on Friday to a seedling that had grown into "a mighty tree" that could not be destroyed.

"That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it," Khamenei said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.