Khamenei says the West could not stop Iran from building nuclear arms if it chose to

End of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Tehran
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 22, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - The West could not stop Iran from building nuclear weapons if Tehran wanted a pursue a nuclear arms programme, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, amid mounting tensions over the country's advanced nuclear work.

"Talks about Tehran's nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the West) know it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our religious believes. Otherwise they would not have been able to stop it," Khamenei said, according to state media.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson

