King Abdullah returns to Jordan after surgery in Germany -state media

AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah returned home on Tuesday from Germany after a successful operation for a slipped disc, the royal palace said.

The king was flown 10 days ago to a specialist hospital in Frankfurt after suffering severe back pain that required urgent surgery, doctors said.

