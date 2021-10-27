Kremlin says Turkish drones risk destabilising situation in east Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that its fears about Turkey's decision to sell strike drones to Ukraine were being realised and that the Turkish drones risked destabilising the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on media reports that Ukrainian government forces had successfully deployed a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Editing by Andrew Osborn

