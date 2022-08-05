Kremlin: Turkey has legitimate security concerns over Syria

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Turkey has legitimate security concerns over Syria and that it will take them into account ahead of a meeting between Russian President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was important to avoid actions that could "jeopardise Syria's territorial and political integrity".

Ankara has carried out multiple operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometres of land and targeting the YPG, despite opposition from Moscow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.