Kurdistan PM reached deal with Iraqi PM for restoring federal budgetary payments

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not in picture) during the Munich Security conference in Munich , southern Germany February 14, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that he and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have reached a deal that will see federal budgetary payments restored to the Kurdistan region and backdated to Jan. 2021, Barzani wrote on Twitter.

Barzani said the announcement came "as part of our ongoing talks and shared commitment to bring certainty to the Erbil-Baghdad relationship."

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

