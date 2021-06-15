Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Kurdistan PM reached deal with Iraqi PM for restoring federal budgetary payments

1 minute read

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not in picture) during the Munich Security conference in Munich , southern Germany February 14, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that he and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have reached a deal that will see federal budgetary payments restored to the Kurdistan region and backdated to Jan. 2021, Barzani wrote on Twitter.

Barzani said the announcement came "as part of our ongoing talks and shared commitment to bring certainty to the Erbil-Baghdad relationship."

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:22 PM UTCFront-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by U.S.

Ebrahim Raisi's record of fierce loyalty to Iran's ruling clerics helps explain why the senior judge is a front-runner in Friday's presidential election, a contest the authorities have limited almost exclusively to hardline candidates like him.

Middle EastFactbox: Judge, banker, negotiator among candidates for Iran’s presidency
Middle EastKhamenei set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustrations grow
Middle EastIsrael scraps indoor mask order as COVID-19 infections wane
Middle EastIsraeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians