Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iraq

A Kuwait Airways plane parked at Cairo International Airport is pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq due to "the current situation there", the Gulf country's flag carrier said in Twitter post on Saturday.

The decision comes in line with instructions issued by Kuwait's civil aviation authority, the airline added.

Several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound on Friday, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane, read more

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

