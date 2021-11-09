Middle East
Kuwait Airways in talks with Airbus to amend aircraft order - chairman
1 minute read
KUWAIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways (KA.UL) is in talks with Airbus (AIR.PA) to amend a previous aircraft order, its chairman Ali Aldakhan said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Kuwait Airways did not take any financial aid from the government during the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman added.
Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.