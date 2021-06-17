Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Kuwait to allow entry of fully vaccinated non-citizens from Aug. 1

A Kuwaiti doctor prepares her station ahead of the arrival of a planeload of repatriated Kuwaiti citizens at a makeshift field testing center, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state, the government said on Thursday.

A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.

In decisions carried by state news agency KUNA, Kuwait's cabinet also announced that only citizens who have been fully vaccinated can leave the country from Aug. 1.

It also said that from June 27 only vaccinated people would be able to enter restaurants and cafes, health clubs, salons and large commercial spaces.

Gulf states including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia increasingly have been making proof of COVID-19 vaccination a condition of entry to public areas including work spaces, malls and entertainment venues.

