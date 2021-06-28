Kuwait to allow vaccinated citizens to use border crossings - cabinet

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait will allow citizens who have had at least one approved COVID-19 vaccine shot to pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the government's communication office said in a tweet on Monday.

Citizens' close relatives and any accompanying domestic helps will also be accorded the same right of passage, it said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy Editing by Gareth Jones

