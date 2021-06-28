Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Kuwait to allow vaccinated citizens to use border crossings - cabinet

1 minute read

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait will allow citizens who have had at least one approved COVID-19 vaccine shot to pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the government's communication office said in a tweet on Monday.

Citizens' close relatives and any accompanying domestic helps will also be accorded the same right of passage, it said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:49 AM UTCGaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas

Reconstruction of Gaza after last month's fighting between Israel and Hamas is being held up by a dispute over the fate of Israelis long held by the Islamist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds, officials say.

Middle EastBlinken: 'Untenable' for 10,000 IS fighters still to be held in Syria
Middle EastSisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Middle EastLebanon's economic collapse bites hard in neglected north
Middle EastU.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria